Arkansas Blood Institute supply hits emergency low levels

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Blood Institute says its blood supply remains at a critical level heading into the July 4 holiday weekend.

According to a news release from the non-profit organization, although donors have responded to the emergency declaration, the blood supply has not rebounded as much as needed as hospital usage remains critically high.

The release says on the week of June 20, hospital usage was nearly 20% higher than expected levels, based on historic usage patterns.

“The last year has been an unstable pattern of ups and downs for our blood supply, but none has been so worrying as the barely detectable reaction to the 14-victim shooting in Austin,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “Such an anemic reaction is not at all typical and warns of a weakening national resilience to face the next mass casualty event.”

Donors can find locations to donate at arkbi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

The organization says while COVID-19 vaccinations are not required of blood donors, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well.