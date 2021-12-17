Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield providing emergency assistance to tornado victims in six-state region

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield are making assistance available to those in areas declared in a state of emergency.

Nearly 30 tornadoes tore through communities in Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, Tennessee, Illinois and Kentucky last weekend.

“So many towns and families have been affected by this tragedy. It’s heartbreaking, but we want to help remove any concerns they have about their medications,” said Arkansas Blue Cross President and CEO Curtis Barnett.

Impacted members covered by Arkansas Blue Cross, Health Advantage or BlueAdvantage Administrators of Arkansas (who use its prescription drug benefits with CVS Caremark) can obtain a one-time, 10-day emergency refill on maintenance medications.

Members who have questions about medication deliveries should call the Customer Service number on their member ID card.

Arkansas Blue Cross has also joined with others across the state to assist those affected by this tragedy. It has provided nearly 300 disaster response kits to be distributed to the heaviest hit areas of Arkansas at the guidance of emergency officials.

Each kit contains a reusable bag with a bath towel, hand towel, wash cloth and toiletry items.

Arkansas Blue Cross is also donating $5,000 to the American Red Cross to support disaster aid, as well as kicking off an employee fundraising drive, also benefitting the Red Cross.