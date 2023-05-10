FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield is holding a self-defense class in Fort Smith on May 20.

The class will be held at the ArkansasBlue Welcome Center on 3501 Old Greenwood Road.

It aims to train students in krav maga, an Israeli martial art developed for the Israeli armed forces.

Kristen Lippencott with Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield says the class is a way to help people feel safe in their community.

“Part of our mission is not just to our members, but to all of the communities that we serve,” Lippencott said. “We know that peace of mind is really important to well-being and feeling safe in your surroundings. Being aware of where you’re at is really a big part of that, so we want to make sure that people have access and the tools to feel safe wherever they are.”

Registration for the class can be found here.