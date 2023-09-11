FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The deadline for schools in Arkansas to apply for funding for a calming room is quickly approaching.

It is through Arkansas Blue Cross & Blue Shield’s Take Good Care Calming Room Initiative, where the organization is trying to improve the mental health of students in the state.

Arkansas Blue Cross says the room will provide students with a quiet space to calm down and relax under the guidance of school counselors.

Any public, private or charter school for students ages 12 to 18 can apply for the funding by September 22 to be considered. Recipients will be announced on November 1.

To apply for the funding, click here.