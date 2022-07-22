WESLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 12-year-old from Wesley has advanced to round two of the USA Mullet Championship.

Christy Bennett is asking voters to support her cousin, Rowan, as voting begins today for the next round of the contest.

“He has been growing his hair out for a couple of years in hopes of winning this contest,” she said in a social media post. “He is definitely the All-American Boy and definitely owns his mullet!”

She added that Rowan enjoys Lego, kayaking, building things, 3-D printing and that he can “play the guitar like a boss.”

Voting ends on Sunday, July 24 at 11:59 p.m. You can vote for Rowan here.