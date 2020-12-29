Arkansas breaks daily record for COVID-19 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas broke its single-day record for COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson during his weekly virus press conference.

The state recorded 66 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, December 29, a single-day record since the pandemic began in March. The death toll in Arkansas now stands at 3603.

Arkansas added 2718 new cases (1449 PCR, 1269 antigen) on Tuesday. The top counties reporting new cases include:

Pulaski – 424

Benton – 214

Garland – 149

Washington – 145

Faulkner – 110

White – 110

“What we’re seeing right now is the extra surge in cases from Thanksgiving,” Hutchinson said.

The governor said the state has seen a one-third increase in daily new cases since the holiday, and hospitalizations are up ten percent.

As of Tuesday, there are 1161 (+6) patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas, including 198 individuals on ventilators.

