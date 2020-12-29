Arkansas breaks daily record for COVID-19 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas broke its single-day record for COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson during his weekly virus press conference.

The state recorded 66 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, December 29, a single-day record since the pandemic began in March. The death toll in Arkansas now stands at 3603.

Information: Arkansas Department of Health

Arkansas added 2718 new cases (1449 PCR, 1269 antigen) on Tuesday. The top counties reporting new cases include:

  • Pulaski – 424
  • Benton – 214
  • Garland – 149
  • Washington – 145
  • Faulkner – 110
  • White – 110

“What we’re seeing right now is the extra surge in cases from Thanksgiving,” Hutchinson said.

The governor said the state has seen a one-third increase in daily new cases since the holiday, and hospitalizations are up ten percent.

As of Tuesday, there are 1161 (+6) patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas, including 198 individuals on ventilators.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full weekly press conference from Tuesday, December 29 below:

