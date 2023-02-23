FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state of Arkansas set a pair of records for sports betting in January, topping those set just one month prior.

According to a media release, The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration has revealed its January 2023 sports betting and casino gaming revenue reports which show new highs in total sports betting handle and mobile sports betting handle in the state. The record total handle of $32,976,264 was a 6.6% increase over December, 2022’s record $30,936,485. The mobile handle was up 3.9%, from $25,159,715 to $26,138,613 in January.

Overall wagers placed since sports betting launched in Arkansas in January, 2022 are up a whopping 292%.

“Certainly the launch of mobile sports betting has supported this astronomical rise,” said a spokesperson for BetArkansas.com. “And as this market reaches parity with its peers, it may be a formidable competitor with other states.”

The state’s take, net sports betting win and mobile sports betting win totals, were down 15.9% and 17% respectively.

“This has also happened in other states with legal sports betting, and can be explained by a variety of factors, including sportsbooks offering more promotions, and bettors winning higher payouts,” the BetArkansas.com spokesperson explained.

The state could see more record-breaking numbers in the months ahead after Super Bowl and March Madness wagers are reported.