Arkansas Business Hall of Fame selects Class of 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sam M. Walton College of Business and the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame Board have named four people to the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame as the class of 2022.

Four leaders in the timber, banking, investment and bio-pharmaceutical industries were selected for the honor. They are:

Peggy Clark, owner and managing partner, Clark Timberlands

Tom Faust, chairman, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, and former chairman and chief executive officer, Eaton Vance

George Gleason, chairman and chief executive officer, Bank OZK

Ginger Graham, founder and owner, Graham & Baker, and former president and chief executive officer, Amylin Pharmaceuticals

The four will be recognized for their contributions to their respective industries and to the state of Arkansas in an induction ceremony at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock on Feb. 11, 2022.

Arkansans can be proud of these four honorees, who have strengthened the timber, banking, investment and bio-pharmaceutical industries on a state and national level. Each reinforces the power and appeal of Arkansas, its businesses and its people. Matthew Waller, dean of the Walton College

The Arkansas Business Hall of Fame is housed in the atrium of the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Enterprise Development at the Walton College on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville.

Tickets to the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame induction ceremony, a black-tie optional event, are $150 per person. For information about tickets and event sponsorships, mail the Walton College Office of External Relations, Donald W. Reynolds Center for Enterprise Development 217, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR 72701-1201, call 479-575-6146, or email abhf@walton.uark.edu.