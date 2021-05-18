Arkansas CARES Act Steering Committee discuss COVID-19 aid

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas CARES Act Steering Committee met to discuss the future of the federal COVID-19 aid.

Today, the committee approved a proposal to upgrade the state’s cyber security and data center.

The proposal requests $33.5 million of CARES Act funding to buy equipment, software, and services to make upgrades.

A letter will be sent to the Gov. Asa Hutchinson for approval to then go through the legislative process.

As for the $2.5 million left to be distributed, the committee will meet again in June to discuss how that money will be spent.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers