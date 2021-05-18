Arkansas CARES Act Steering Committee discuss COVID-19 aid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas CARES Act Steering Committee met to discuss the future of the federal COVID-19 aid.

Today, the committee approved a proposal to upgrade the state’s cyber security and data center.

The proposal requests $33.5 million of CARES Act funding to buy equipment, software, and services to make upgrades.

A letter will be sent to the Gov. Asa Hutchinson for approval to then go through the legislative process.

As for the $2.5 million left to be distributed, the committee will meet again in June to discuss how that money will be spent.