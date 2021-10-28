Arkansas CARES Act Steering Committee to allocate more than $1 million to cyber security, medical staff

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas CARES Act Steering Committee votes to allocate more than $1 million of COVID-19-related federal funds.

The leftover money is coming from a rural broadband grant and a plan under the Northwest Arkansas council to provide COVID-19 related resources for the Marshallese and Latinx communities.

The money will now be used for enhanced cyber security and hiring more medical staff at the Arkansas State Hospital.

“In most cases, these are funds remaining from some of the programs we ran where either a hospital or another medical entity did not draw their allocations or in some cases overdrew,” said Secretary of Department of Human Services Cindy Gillepsie.

The committee also determined a cut-off date for departments to spend their funds before being returned. That date is December 10.