Arkansas Children Northwest welcomes new chief administrator

News

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Children’s Northwest welcomes a new chief administrator.

Shannon Hendrix is a long-term pediatric healthcare leader. She has worked with Arkansas Children’s since 2013, most recently as Vice President of a Clinical and Diagnostic Services in Little Rock.

Hendrix said she is excited to make the move to Northwest Arkansas.

“Who doesn’t want to live here. It’s one of the fastest-growing parts of Arkansas and it’s one of the fastest-growing areas in the country. I’m just excited for the work to continue that Trish Montague and the other leadership team has started,” she said.

Hendrix will begin her role at ACNW on December 14.

