FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Children’s is eliminating 42 positions due to COVID-19.
The health group said it has to make several cost-saving measures due to decreased patient volumes.
The cuts also include a 20% reduction in executive pay, a 10% reduction in director pay, and a 50% reduction in minor equipment expenditures.
- Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs reopens
- Arkansas Children’s cuts positions due to COVID-19
- COVID-19 through the eyes of Washington County’s coroner
- ADH ‘stretched thin’ with lack of contact tracers
- Washington County prepares for absentee voting in November if necessary