Arkansas Children’s cuts positions due to COVID-19

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Children’s is eliminating 42 positions due to COVID-19.

The health group said it has to make several cost-saving measures due to decreased patient volumes.

The cuts also include a 20% reduction in executive pay, a 10% reduction in director pay, and a 50% reduction in minor equipment expenditures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers