SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Every three years, Arkansas Children’s Hospitals conduct Community Health Needs Assessments, including one produced by Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW).

According to a press release from the healthcare provider, the 2022 assessments will be released soon and will “highlight the critical health challenges facing Arkansas’s children.” For this year’s assessment, ACNW notes that it “engaged more than 800 parents and caregivers, key stakeholders, and community partners, through surveys, key informant interviews and focus groups; and reviewed local, state, and national data sets, in order to determine the most pressing issues facing Arkansas kids.”

The hospital states that it closely examined how health disparities affect each area of child health researched. It also noted these specific behavioral and mental health care needs:

Survey findings from the Arkansas Children’s 2022 CHNA Parent Survey illustrate the importance of child mental health. Parent respondents from Northwest Arkansas ranked mental health as the most important issue in children’s health, behind poverty/finances, with 40% of respondents including mental health as a Top 5 issue.

Families are concerned about access to mental health resources and the high number of Adverse Childhood Experiences among kids in our state.

Several parents mentioned they have trouble getting mental health services covered by insurance.

In the assessment, ACNW is also focusing on specific aspects of child abuse and neglect.

Arkansas ranks poorly by most measures of childhood abuse and neglect.

Almost 30 % of focus group participants said child and domestic abuse is their greatest concern when thinking about children’s health in the state of Arkansas.

Many respondents said that they personally know someone outside their household who has experienced child abuse or violence inside the home.

Stress on families resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic may result in a higher rate of child abuse.

Additionally, some participants were concerned that child abuse may have occurred but gone unreported while schools were closed during the pandemic. Children may have been isolated with family or other caregivers and not around mandated reporters.

The assessment also details how families need better access to childhood immunizations, healthy meals and infant health resources. ACNW said that it is partnering with communities and organizations across the state to roll out the findings of the assessments.

“The hospitals are in the process of developing action plans to address the issues identified,” ACNW added. The assessment results are expected to be shared sometime in the fall.

More information about ACNW is available here.