Arkansas Children’s Hospital nationally recognized in 5 categories

Arkansas Children’s Hospital is being nationally recognized in five specialty categories.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital is the only pediatric health system in the state, and is ranked nationally for its cardiology and heart surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, nephrology, orthopedics, and pulmonology programs.

Marcy Doderer, Arkansas Children’s Hospital president and CEO, said it’s gratifying that the hospital is being recognized for the advancements happening within those programs.

The 13th Annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, conducted by U.S. News & World Report, recognize the top 50 pediatric hospitals across the nation in 10 pediatric specialties including cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology.

The U.S. News & World Report ranking relies on clinical data and an annual survey of pediatric specialists, a news release states. The hospitals analyzed in the rankings received an overall score between zero and 100 based on four elements: survival, patient safety, care-related factors such as the intensity of nurse staffing and patient services, as well as expert opinion obtained through a physician survey.

The methodology used for the ranks factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices, according to U.S. News & World Report.

