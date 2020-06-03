Arkansas Children’s Hospital releases statement on racism

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Children’s Hospital releases a statement on racism amid the George Floyd incident.

The recent anti-black racism publicly displayed in Minneapolis has rightfully shaken our nation, our local community and many team members at Arkansas Children’s. More troubling, this is only one instance in a pattern of discrimination that is dehumanizing and terrifying.

Arkansas Children’s leadership wishes to be clear — we are watching, listening and want every single member of our team and community to know we remain vigilant in standing against racism and discrimination wherever it exists. Today, we make a renewed commitment to actively create an anti-racist environment across the entirety of our health system and set an example for the communities we serve. Racism is firmly in the way of attaining unprecedented child health in Arkansas.

We unequivocally support our community members and team members in their right to non-violent protest. We know that protests and public safety can coexist without invalidating one another.

We promise to do more listening, more asking and more advocating. Please join us in doing more to stand against discrimination. Our children are watching.

Marcy Doderer, ACNW President and CEO