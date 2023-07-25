SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hospitals now have another way to help prevent children from getting RSV.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug called Beyfortus. The drug has a lab-made version of an antibody meant to help the immune system fight off RSV.

Dr. Rick Barr with Arkansas Children’s Northwest says the drug will be able to help all children dealing with this virus.

“This drug is different in that we can give it to all infants and prevent RSV infection,” Barr said. “We don’t just see kids with underlying problems in the hospital. We see normal infants that otherwise get really really sick with RSV, which is why we are so excited about it.”

Last year, hospitals nationwide saw a surge in RSV cases among children. As of now, there is no RSV vaccine for children.