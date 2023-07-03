SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Children’s Northwest Auxiliary raised more than $320 thousand for the hospital, according to a press release.

The volunteer group helps support patients and families with fundraising and service projects.

“You are helping us invite the greatest number of people to experience, understand and share in Arkansas Children’s mission at the highest level,” said Fred Scarborough, executive vice president and chief communications and development officer for Arkansas Children’s. “Thank you for every hour you volunteer, every dollar you give and every moment you spend advocating for what’s best for the children of the region. Together, we are making our state the healthiest and safest place to raise a child.”

The ACNW Auxiliary members host fundraisers events like Miracles and Magic Radiothon, a la Carte and holiday projects like Teddy Bear Tea and My Bright Star. This year the group raised a total of $320,033