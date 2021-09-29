Arkansas Children’s raising living wage to $15 per hour

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Children’s raised its living wage to $15 per hour, the hospital announced September 29.

According to a news release from the hospital, the change applies to any employee across the system including those contracted through food service and environmental services.

The release says more than 500 employees will see a change in their paychecks.

“One way we continue investing in our people is by ensuring wages reflect the true costs of living so that our employees can earn what they need to support themselves and their families,” Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer Crystal Kohanke, MS, PHR, SHRM-CP said.

The hospital’s living wage is different from the minimum wage. The minimum wage in Arkansas is $11 per hour.

The release says in 2019, the hospital raised its living wage from $10.10 per hour to $14 per hour.

