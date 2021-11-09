Arkansas Children’s Research Institute to coordinate nationwide study of long COVID

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Children’s Research Institute (ACRI) will be a key partner in a 14-state consortium focused on pediatric COVID-19 long haul cases.

According to a press release, the study is part of a nationwide research effort funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The work at ACRI will be funded through an NIH award of an estimated $25 million.

The project will help scientists better understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on children across the nation. According to ACRI, the research could eventually lead to more effective treatments for children with COVID-19.

We’ll be looking not only at children’s hospitalizations and studying their pneumonia, but also examining the long-term impacts on their hearts, on their lungs, on their development and their ability to regulate hormones. We don’t know yet just how many problems arise because of COVID long-term. We’ll be figuring out what causes these problems and how we can prevent them. Jessica Snowden, MD, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Arkansas Children’s

The study will leverage scientists at both Arkansas Children’s and UAMS to examine the surveys of families whose children have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

ACRI will coordinate 14 rural states as a pediatric arm of the research. The National Institutes of Health awarded nearly $470 million to build the national study population of diverse research volunteers and support large-scale studies on the long-term effects of COVID-19.

According to ACRI, data from the study will include clinical information, laboratory tests and analyses of participants in various stages of recovery following SARS-CoV-2 infection. With immediate access to data from existing, diverse study populations, it is anticipated that researchers will be able to accelerate the timeline for this research.