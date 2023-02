LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Children’s Research Institute is getting $2.5 million for childhood cancer research.

The money is awarded by the National Institutes of Health to identify potential causes of long-term side effects of treatments for acute lymphoblastic leukemia which is the most common form of childhood cancer.

Side effects of treatments can lead to poor memory, shorter attention spans and other functions of the frontal lobe.