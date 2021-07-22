Arkansas Children’s to require new employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Beginning August 16, Arkansas Children’s Hospital will require all new employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a letter sent to staff from President/CEO Marcy Doderer.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state and country.

“Our colleagues at UAMS report that Arkansas has more than a 20% positivity rate – five times the national average,” Doderer wrote. “At Arkansas Children’s we are nearing capacity with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and treating a rising number of COVID patients.”

All Arkansas Children’s leaders (managers, directors, vice presidents, senior vice presidents and executive vice presidents) must also receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment by August 20, Doderer said.

The hospital’s leadership currently 90 percent vaccinated, she said. That number must rise to 100 percent by September 30.

For new hires, after August 16, employees must receive the first dose by their start date and the second dose within 30 days of employment.

