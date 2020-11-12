Arkansas Children’s, UAMS launch pediatric Sports Medicine program in Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Children’s Northwest and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Orthopedics Northwest are launching a Pediatric Sports Medicine program expanding access to care for athletes at partnering high schools in the region.

This partnership includes clinical coverage at Arkansas Children’s Northwest by fellowship-trained UAMS sports medicine specialists, as well as sports medicine coverage on the sidelines and practices at local high schools.

The program is another way Arkansas Children’s Northwest continues to fulfill its promise to grow with the region and develop programs that meet its unique needs.

Orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine specialist and Fayetteville native Wes Cox, MD, leads UAMS Orthopedics Northwest.

Other members of the group include former Arkansas Razorback team physicians Ramon Ylanan, MD, and Larry Balle, MD, both primary care physicians fellowship-trained in sports medicine. Drs. Patrick Shea Brannan, Tyler CarlLee, Navin Kilambi, and Chad Songy are also orthopedic surgeons.

All providers in this group also hold the title of assistant professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery in the UAMS College of Medicine.

As part of this program launch, Arkansas Children’s Northwest also provides sports medicine coverage at Farmington and Fayetteville school districts with plans for further expansion in the near future.

By employing athletic trainers and providing quick access to specialized medical care for student-athletes, the commitment helps students get back in the game as quickly as safely possible.  

Arkansas Children’s Northwest’s facility, opened in 2018 with generous community support, offers everything a student-athlete may need for injury diagnosis, treatment, and recovery, including imaging (MRI, X-ray, ultrasound), clinical treatment areas, surgery, and physical therapy.

