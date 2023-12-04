SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ only cidery is getting recognition on the national stage.

Black Apple Hard Cider in Springdale took its drinks to Ohio for the U.S. Open Cider Championship where it was ranked the 4th-best cidery in the United States.

Co-founder Leo Orpin says it’s the only cidery in Arkansas because apple trees don’t grow well in the state, but after opening in 2014, it keeps seeing success with its recipe every year.

Orpin was asked about the team’s reaction after it was ranked so high among cider makers from more prominent states like Vermont and Washington.

“Just blown away,” Orpin said. “We were really humbled because if you look at the list of the ciders that are on there, there were some really heavy players.”

If you want to give the award-winning ciders a try, they’re sold at various local retailers all over Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma.