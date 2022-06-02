BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) returns to Thaden School in Bentonville on Friday, June 10 for an Arkansas Filmmaker Spotlight on Fort Smith documentarian Clay Pruitt with a special presentation of his film, “The 24.”

According to a press release, the movie is about the 24 Hours of Horseshoe Hell endurance rock climbing competition that takes place annually in Jasper. The event is sponsored by Bentonville-based outdoor clothing company LIVSN Designs.

“The 24” is the first screening in a series of outdoor and adventure films presented by ACS and LIVSN with more to come throughout the year. On June 10, doors open for a happy hour mixer with complimentary beverages at 6 p.m. The film starts at 7 p.m., followed by a Q+A with the filmmaker.

Admission is free but registration will be required. You can get tickets here.

Our goal at ACS is to grow and promote filmmaking in the Natural State and it wouldn’t be right to do it without including all the incredible outdoor and adventure films that take place in our state and beyond,” she said. “Kicking this off with Clay Pruitt’s film The 24 is the best way to do it. Clay is a fantastic filmmaker and all-around great guy. We are grateful to have a partner in LIVSN Designs, whose foundation is rooted in the development of lifelong outdoor enthusiasts here. We plan to continue screening more outdoor and recreation films in the future. Kathryn Tucker, ACS Executive Director

Arkansas Cinema Society is a non-profit committed to building a film community in Arkansas where film lovers can “watch films, share ideas, connect with each other, and nurture the new and existing film talent within our state through increased exposure to filmmakers and their art.”