FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Citizens For Transparency submitted a bill called the “Arkansas Government Transparency Amendment” to amend the state constitution to preserve Freedom of Information Act laws.

Nate Bell, a co-founder of Arkansas Citizens For Transparency, said the bill has three goals: establish the people’s right to transparency, prevent the state legislature from weakening FOIA laws without a public vote and enforce harsher punishments for officials who infringe on people’s right to information.

“If we don’t have that, we don’t really have a government by the people,” Bell said. “We have government by some form of bureaucracy, some form of autocracy.”

The bill was sent to Attorney General Tim Griffin on Monday, and he has 10 working days to approve or reject the bill.

If Griffin approves the bill, Arkansas Citizens For Transparency will have to collect 90,704 signatures by July 2024. If they reach that benchmark, then the amendment will be on the November 2024.

Bell said there has been bipartisan efforts in drafting the amendment as well as support.

“Assuming we get the signatures and we’re on the ballot,” Bell said. “We believe the people of the state will pass this by a wide margin.”

Arkansas first passed FOIA laws in 1967, but Bell said there has been an “erosion” of transparency legislation since then.

In September, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called a special session where she signed a bill into law removing documents regarding the governor and cabinet security arrangements from FOIA searches. Sanders claimed safety concerns as the reason for the change.

Joseph Paul Smith, an attorney at Rojas Smith Attorneys, P.A. in Springdale, said restrictions on FOIA laws can have harmful ramifications.

“How far do you go?” Smith said. “How many meetings do you close? How many courtrooms do you close? How many government meetings? How many legislative meetings do you close?”

However, Smith said there is still a need for exemptions to FOIA laws. He said instances such as access to healthcare records at state-owned institutions, grand jury minutes and open investigations by police could be detrimental to those processes.