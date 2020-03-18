Arkansas coach Eric Musselman keeps practicing despite coronavirus shutdown

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Head coach Eric Musselman’s first season at Arkansas might have ended abruptly due to the spread of the coronavirus, but he isn’t letting that stop him from getting in an early practice on Wednesday.

Don’t fret — the Razorback coach is practicing proper social distancing:

Had a great practice this morning #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/gncFjtbpUq — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) March 18, 2020

Arkansas was scheduled to compete in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, before the tournament was canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.

The SEC has canceled all athletic events for the 2019-20 season.