Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman keeps practicing despite coronavirus shutdown

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Head coach Eric Musselman’s first season at Arkansas might have ended abruptly due to the spread of the coronavirus, but he isn’t letting that stop him from getting in an early practice on Wednesday.

Don’t fret — the Razorback coach is practicing proper social distancing:

“Had a great practice this morning #OneRazorback,” the head coach said on Twitter.

Arkansas was scheduled to compete in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, before the tournament was canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.

The SEC has canceled all athletic events for the 2019-20 season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Latest Video

Local News Video

Pig Trail Video

FOX24 Video

HOG B-BALL STATS

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD

Trending Stories