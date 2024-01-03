LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas organization focused on sexual violence is expanding its mission to help with another kind of victim.

The Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault announced that it is expanding its efforts to also help victims of human trafficking, expanding its training and technical assistance organizations across the state.

ACASA has also introduced an online portal for Arkansans to report suspicious persons and situations.

Both ACASA and its state partners say assisting victims is a top goal for 2024.

“For this year, we want to continue to shore up our collaborative efforts with state government and with other agencies around the state that serve victims of human trafficking,” ACASA Executive Director Monie Ballard said.

“Arkansas this past year has made human trafficking a priority, the Attorney General has made it a priority,” Deputy Attorney General Ryan Cooper said.

Funding for the expansion comes from the American Rescue Act which allocated $6.3 million to ACASA for assisting victims of human trafficking.

For more information on the organization, head to ArkCASA.org