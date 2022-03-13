FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Friends and colleagues shared their memories of an American journalist and documentary filmmaker who was killed in Ukraine on Sunday.

Brent Renaud was a Little Rock native and served as a Visiting Distinguished Professor of Journalism Ethics at the University of Arkansas in 2019. Renaud was killed by Russian forces in a vehicle Sunday. Larry Foley, chair of the school of journalism, said Renaud sought out hard stories and conflicts.

“He was going to go to that story and he was going to do whatever he could to bring truth in some understanding to it,” Foley said.

Bo Mattingly worked with Renaud on multiple projects throughout the years. He sent him a photo from Ukraine just a couple of days ago.

He was so humble, full of humility, and real and that’s how he was personally and professionally. Bo Mattingly

Mattingly said he was committed to paying it forward.

“He always wanted to make a difference with the younger generation, so he would see students and he’d want to teach students,” Mattingly said.

Renaud visited with one of Hayot Tuychiev’s classes at the University of Arkansas. Tuychiev said Renaud was not afraid to tell the difficult stories.

“He would go in the most dangerous places,” Tuychiev said. “He was very brave and he was very courageous to pick these stories and go to these conflict zones.”

Renaud’s work as a documentary filmmaker will keep his memory alive.

“Brent left a legacy of documenting stories that can impact all of us,” Mattingly said.