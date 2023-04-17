FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Natural State has had an increase in tourist visits to Airbnb stays since 2019 leading to millions of collected in tax revenue from the company.

According to a press release, in 2022, the vacation rental app collected and paid over $13.8 million in tourism taxes from Airbnb hosts.

Since 2019, Arkansas Airbnb tourism taxes have increased by almost 260%, the press release states.

“Airbnb is proud of the tourism taxes we remit on behalf of Hosts in Arkansas, and we look forward to continuing the trend of not only supporting tourism in the ‘Natural State,’ but also helping spread the economic benefits of tourism to support local small businesses and Arkansans,” an Airbnb spokesperson said.

Across the U.S., Airbnb has collected and remitted more than $1.9 billion in tourism taxes

