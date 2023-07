Walmart+ is consistently evolving to deliver what’s most important for members

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced today that it is introducing a limited time offer that gives students 50% off a Walmart+ membership.

The offer, dubbed Walmart+ Student, lasts from July 28 to Sept. 7. Students can verify eligibility and check out all the benefits of Walmart+ here.

The discount is available for monthly or annual memberships.