FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 7, The Department of Education announced that colleges and universities in Arkansas have received over $406 million in American Rescue Plan funds—one of the largest one-time infusions of funding ever provided to the state’s colleges and universities.

According to a press release, the funds were provided over the past year through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). The American Rescue Plan requires half of these funds to be used to provide direct financial relief to students, but the Department of Education expects far more will ultimately be used for that purpose.

In addition to $380 million provided under previous coronavirus relief legislation, these funds are already being used by colleges and universities in Arkansas to serve students and ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent survey of college presidents by the American Council on Education found that HEERF enabled:

93% of colleges to provide direct financial support to students at risk of dropping out

81% of colleges to keep student net prices similar to pre-pandemic levels

70% of colleges to continue to employ faculty, staff, and other employees otherwise at risk of unemployment

63% of colleges to keep students and faculty safe by purchasing COVID-19 tests, health screenings and health care

More information about how the funds were dispersed to Arkansas colleges and universities is available here.