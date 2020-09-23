Arkansas Colleges of Health Education buys new building

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE) make a big move to advance health care education and research.

ACHE said it is buying the Golden Living Facility building in Fort Smith to relocate and expand its biological research lab.

The move is an over 100,000 square foot upgrade for the lab.

“What we’re going to be doing is creating a research institute that will be housed up on our 3rd floor and on our bottom floor, we’ll be doing a health and wellness center,” said Kyle Parker, CEO, Arkansas Colleges of Health Education.

This will be the third facility for the Colleges of Health Education and the move will make ACHE the largest osteopathic research institute in the country.

