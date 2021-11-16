Arkansas colleges see slump in number of international students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas colleges are seeing a decline in international students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from the Institute of International Education, international students at Arkansas universities fell by 12% during the last school year.

Curt Rom with the University of Arkansas says the campus is only seeing the decline at the undergraduate level. He says the decline is something the state could continually see over the next few years.

“In most of my circles, we think — and paying attention to what the WHO says — we think this is going to be a long term trend. It might be three to five years to kind of normalize where we were prior to the pandemic,” Rom said.

This semester, the University of Arkansas enrolled more than 1,100 international students, or about 4% of the student population.