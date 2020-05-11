Arkansas’ Commerce Department to payout millions to people, businesses in need

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ Commerce Department prepares to payout hundreds of millions to businesses and people in need around Arkansas.

The state Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said the department will issue more than 100,000 unemployment insurance checks across the state this week.

He said the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation system is up and running.

This guarantees people an extra 13 weeks of eligibility even if they were unemployed before the pandemic hit.

The pandemic unemployment assistance system went live last week and already about 23,000 claims have been filed.

While Preston acknowledges the state will be doling out a lot of money he said it’s not that much in comparison to other states.

“I compare the numbers to other states and where other states are looking and the number of claims that they’re having and the payments that are going out and despite the large numbers that we see in Arkansas it could be a lot worse,” he said.

Preston also gave an update on the Arkansas Ready for Business Grant program.

He said the commerce department has received more than 12,000 applicants, totaling $147.7 million.

94% of the businesses to apply have 50 or fewer employees and 46% are owned by women or minorities.