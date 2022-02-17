LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new Arkansas commission will look into the barriers women face in the workforce.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the creation of the Commission on the Status of Women in Arkansas.

The 14-member group will focus on the participation of women in the workforce, what jobs they hold, and examine the obstacles women have to overcome when deciding whether to work.

“In my administration, women are an essential part of our leadership team. From chiefs of staff to cabinet secretaries, I have relied upon the women in leadership to bring success to my administration,’ Hutchinson said.

The commission will present recommendations for the general assembly and governor to consider in December.