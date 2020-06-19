Arkansas committee rejects proposed rules to ban hog farms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A committee of Arkansas legislators voted to reject propose rules that would permanently ban medium and large scale hog farms from the Buffalo River watershed.  

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Legislative Council’s Administrative Rules Subcommittee disapproved the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality’s proposed revisions to Rules Five and Six on Wednesday.

The moratorium would prohibit confined animal-feeding operations with 750 or more swine weighing 55 pounds (24.95 kilograms) or more, or operations with 3,000 or more swine weighing less than 55 pounds (24.95 kilograms).

