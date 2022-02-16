FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Six communities around Arkansas will participate in hosting 2022 Polar Plunge activities this weekend.

According to a press release, Polar Plunge is the premiere fundraising event hosted by Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas. On Saturday, February 19, Polar Plunge events will take place at the following locations and times:

Fort Smith – Creekmore Pool – Plunge at 11 a.m.

Greenbrier – Woolly Hollow State Park – Plunge at 11:30 a.m.

Hot Springs – Hot Springs Health and Fitness Club – Plunge at 11 a.m.

Batesville – Batesville Aquatic Center – Plunge at 11 a.m.

Maumelle– Jess Odom Community center aquatic center – Plunge at 11 a.m.

Logan County – Cove Lake (Paris) – Plunge at 12 p.m.

Registration details are available here: http://www.specialolympicsarkansas.org/polar-plunge.html. The minimum donation to plunge is $50.00.

All CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks and social distancing are required. Please check out the safety measures on the Polar Plunge site.