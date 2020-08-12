Arkansas Community Corrections keeping tabs on all parolees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Community Corrections has to keep tabs on all of the state’s parolees.

Depending on the offender’s risk assessment, they need to meet with their parole officer as much as twice a month.

With more than 900 new parolees in the past few months, we asked how our parole officers are handling it.

On average, a parole officer typically handles 91 cases and Jerry Bradshaw, director of the Division of Community Corrections, said this won’t change that number much.

“We have 392 parole officer positions assigned to supervise regular, these compassionate release type individuals that you’re talking about that would be getting out, but that’s spread out between 392, so that takes quite a bit to raise it up above that,” Bradshaw said.

Several of the newly released inmates have already skipped out on parole.