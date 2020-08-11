Arkansas congressional candidate launches first TV ad

State Sen. Joyce Elliott speaks at the Arkansas Capitol in Little Rock, Arkansas on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after filing to run for the 2nd Congressional District. Elliott, a Democrat, is challenging Republican Rep. French Hill for the central Arkansas seat. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Democratic state legislator hoping to unseat a Republican congressman in central Arkansas has launched her first television ad.

State Sen. Joyce Elliott’s campaign on Tuesday launched the ad, which it says it’s spending more than $150,000 on to run on TV and digitally. It’s the first spot Elliott has run in her campaign against Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill in central Arkansas’ 2nd District.

Elliott in November announced her campaign against Hill, who was first elected to the district in 2014.

She outraised the incumbent congressman in the most recent quarter, though his campaign has more money on hand.