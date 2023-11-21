LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The numbers are in, and Arkansas set a new highest-ever record for sports betting in October.

According to the Department of Finance and Administration figures, approximately $45 million was wagered on sports through the state’s three casinos in October. This made October the largest-ever month for sports betting since it was legalized in the state in 2018.

Arkansas approved sports betting when voters approved casino gaming in November 2018, but it was limited to in-casino bets.

In early 2022, the Arkansas Racing Commission approved a rule change to allow casinos to accept wagers through mobile apps.

DFA spokesperson Scott Hardin said that the 2022 rule change has significantly impacted sports wager revenue.

“For the first few years of casino gaming in Arkansas, sports betting never represented a significant portion of casino revenue,” he said. “That is now changing. To put it in perspective, a total of $186 million was legally wagered on sports in 2022. With two months remaining in 2023, we are already at approximately $300 million in sports wagers.”

Hardin said that most sports wagers are now placed through the mobile apps offered by the three licensed casinos in Arkansas.

A fourth casino license has been the source of ongoing litigation in Pope County.