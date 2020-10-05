Arkansas continues to see an increase in voting registration

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Washington County Election Commissioner, Jennifer Price, said more and more people are registering to vote this year than previous presidential elections.

Several of those preparing to cast their vote for the first time said they feel it’s crucial to have a say in the future of this country. One of those eager to have a say this election is Alexandria Goad.

“It’s so crazy I feel like this is the first time that I’ve really been interested in politics and everything has just been super crazy and so I’m really excited to just try to make a change,” Goad said.

“I always wanted to vote, my parents really didn’t vote much and they would always complain who the president was.”

Goad is among the rise in people Price says are registering to vote this time around.



“You know a lot of people don’t look at small elections or they don’t look at you know when we have the off general election but they look at that first ticket you know presidential race,” Price said.

Price said this year’s increase in voter registration could also stem from more people living in Washington County this year compared to past election years.

While first-time voter, Courtney Batts, agreed our area is growing, she also thinks new voters are being drawn to the polls.

“It makes me feel like my vote is gonna be very significant and it is important that it gets counted being that this is such a big election,” Batts said.

Both Batts and Goad are taking steps this election season to actively participate in shaping their futures.

“I’ve always been like well if you wanna make a change you should vote so I’m just really excited to be able to put my opinions in and see how it goes,” Goad said.

For other important information about the general election and important upcoming deadlines, click here.