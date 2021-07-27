Arkansas coronavirus hospitalizations reach 1,025

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ coronavirus hospitalizations have now surpassed 1,000.

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 45 to 1,025. The state said 387 of those patients are under intensive care and 205 are on ventilators.

The latest numbers came out as Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the GOP leaders of the House and Senate prepared to discuss growing calls to allow schools to require face masks.

Hutchinson in April signed a law that prevents state and local government entities, including schools, from requiring masks.