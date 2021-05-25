Arkansas couple celebrates 70 years of marriage on May 26

LEWISVILLE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fred and Christine Ivers of Lafayette County are preparing to celebrate their 70th anniversary on Wednesday, May 26.

According to Christine, they met at a basketball game after she graduated high school. At the time Christine was 17-years-old and Fred was 21. The couple says it was not love at first sight.

“We grew into it, just gradually, and the first thing you know, I didn’t want her dating nobody else,” said Fred.



Christine says Fred had a male neighbor that was dating a girl, which was one of her friends.

“So we dated a little over a year before we were married,” said Christine.

As years passed the couple faced many obstacles together. Birthing four children, three boys, and one girl. The family was raised on a farm.

“They set such a tremendous example for myself and siblings and lived their life to the fullest,” said the eldest son Rodney Ivers.

Now 91 and 87, the couple is continuing to celebrate their time together. On May 26 they will be 70 years married.

“I tell him a hug in the morning and kiss at night has kept things together,” said Christine.

The couple says the secret is to keep God first and forgive.

Fred says family is one of the most important things for him. Those who pray together stay together. Even if those prayers come in the form of tunes from a harmonica. Which Fred often plays for his family.

“We grew our children up in church and we have learned to trust in the Lord,” said Fred.