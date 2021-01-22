Arkansas couple wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

BONO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bono couple is still is disbelief after claiming their $1 million prize on Friday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock.

On Tuesday, Carrie Middlebrook went to Jordan’s Kwik Stop at 221 Co-Op Drive in Bono to pick up an item her husband, Michael, had forgotten to bring home as she’d asked, according to a release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

While there, Carrie asked for a $2 scratch-off ticket, two $10 tickets, and a 5-Buck Bundle ticket, but the cashier misunderstood and gave her a $20 $1 Million Spectacular instead of the cheaper $2 ticket.

Carrie scratched the $1 Million Spectacular ticket once she got back to her car. When she saw a “1” under her winning number, 12, she thought she might have won $100.

When she saw the “M,” she rubbed her eyes a few times and started to cry.

The couple plans to pay off their house and vehicles and put a big part of the prize money back for retirement. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, the Middlebrooks have been married for 20 years and both work in Jonesboro.

Before today, they said they only told a select few about their win — “only ones we knew wouldn’t ask for money.”

Jordan’s Kwik Stop will receive a 1 percent commission of $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.