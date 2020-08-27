Arkansas court blocks redistricting, open primary measures

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ highest court has blocked two ballot measures proposed to overhaul the redistricting process and to create a new “ranked choice” voting system for most offices.

The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with the secretary of state’s decision to reject petitions submitted for the proposed initiatives.

Secretary of State John Thurston last month said the initiative campaigns did not comply with a state law requiring them to certify that their signature gatherers passed criminal background checks.

Supporters of the measures had appealed his decision to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers