Arkansas courts receive largest supply of protective equipment to date

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A total of 240,000 face masks will be distributed to courthouses around the state.

Courts around Arkansas will be receiving additional PPE to help keep Arkansans who use the court system safe, as well as the state’s judges and court staff, according to the Supreme Court of Arkansas.

The masks will go to the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC). This is the third round of protective equipment that the AOC has distributed to the state’s circuit and district courts.

The cost and availability of PPE have been barriers to normal court operations across the state.

The AOC will be distributing the following to each of Arkansas’s 75 counties:

1,000 blue disposable masks 200 reusable cloth masks 2,000 cardboard disposable one-time-use masks 100 16oz bottles of hand sanitizer One large 1L bottle of hand sanitizer