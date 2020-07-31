Arkansas COVID-19 positivity rate too high, Governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson said right now the state positivity rate is right at the 10% level cumulatively which is the CDC recommendation.

He said this is too high and it needs to be lower.

He noted that positivity rates change daily even for days already recorded because the test results are filed under the day the test was actually conducted.

“We’ve got to do better in terms of positivity which just means there’s a lot of spread within our community still that we have to watch,” Hutchinson said.

Today our positivity rate for the last 24 hours was at about 6%.

Hutchinson said it will likely go up as more lab tests continue to come in.