Arkansas COVID-19 update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted an update regarding the state’s COVID-19 numbers Sunday.

529 new cases have been confirmed in addition to 115 new probable cases — bringing the state’s total to 8,904 active cases.

Deaths increased by 20, making Arkansas’ COVID-19 death count 1,704.

Washington county ranks second in the state for new cases, with 41 confirmed. Benton county comes in at fifth with 27 new cases.

Hospitalizations went down to by four, with 572 patients still hospitalized. Three patients were put on ventilators, making a total of 97 patients on ventilators being treated for COVID-19.

The state’s total number of COVID-19 cases sits at 99,066.