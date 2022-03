ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – Today’s COVID-19 update show numbers continue to trend downwards in most categories.

Active cases went down by about 150 in the last 24 hours.

But the number of new cases drastically dropped by almost 400.

Hospitalizations are also down by 35, while deaths increased by 14.

More than 10,700 Arkansans have died due to COVID-19.