Arkansas COVID-19 update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update on the state’s COVID-19 cases Saturday.

710 new cases have been confirmed in Arkansas, coupled with 173 new probable cases — bringing the state’s total of new cases to 883.

This brings Arkansas’ total number of active cases to 8,810.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 14, along with the number of patients on ventilators — which decreased by eight.

The state’s COVID-19 death count increased by 19, making the state’s total number of deaths 1,684.

Washington county remains third in the state for new cases, with 36 confirmed as of Saturday.

The state has seen a total of recorded 98,422 COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health.