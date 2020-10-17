Arkansas COVID-19 update

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update on the state’s COVID-19 cases Saturday.

710 new cases have been confirmed in Arkansas, coupled with 173 new probable cases — bringing the state’s total of new cases to 883.

This brings Arkansas’ total number of active cases to 8,810.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 14, along with the number of patients on ventilators — which decreased by eight.

The state’s COVID-19 death count increased by 19, making the state’s total number of deaths 1,684.

Washington county remains third in the state for new cases, with 36 confirmed as of Saturday.

The state has seen a total of recorded 98,422 COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health.

Graphic courtesy of the Arkansas Department of Health

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers